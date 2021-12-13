CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Asus Chromebook CX1101 Laptop With 4GB RAM, Military-grade Body Launched Under Rs 20,000
2-MIN READ

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Laptop With 4GB RAM, Military-grade Body Launched Under Rs 20,000

Consumers can avail Asus Chromebook CX1101 at a special discount of Rs 18,999 between December 15 and 21 December 2021.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a 42Wh battery and the company claims that a battery backup of up to 13 hours along with support for fast charging.

Tech Desk

If you are looking for a budget laptop for work and online education then there’s a new option from Asus in the form of the Asus Chromebook CX1101. This laptop is powered by Google’s ChromeOS and not Windows operating system and comes with Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC SSD. THis device works well for Chrome OS, Android and Linux apps.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a 42Wh battery and the company claims that a battery backup of up to 13 hours along with support for fast charging with its 45W USB-C charger.

The laptop offers two USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the connectivity front. Talking about the display, The Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a 11.6-inch LED anti-glare HD display with 1366×768 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display is mounted to a 180-degree “lay-flat” capable hinge.

The body is made of Military-grade MIL-STD-810H rated material. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an edge-to-edge keyboard with full-size key and is also spill-proof capable of resisting accidental liquid spillage.

There is support for Chrome OS and Google Play store and provides support for Android Apps, Web Apps, Google Workspace apps. It syncs between your Android Devices and compatible devices along with storage expansion of up to 2TB of storage with a MicroSD card

The sale of Asus Chromebook CX1101 starts on Flipkart from December 15; as an introductory offer, consumers can avail Asus Chromebook CX1101 at a special discount of Rs 18,999 between December 15 and 21 December 2021. The actual launch price of the device is Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail 10 percent instant discount with SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions among no-cost EMI (for 6 months).

ModelASUS Chromebook CX1101CMA
ProcessorIntel Celeron N4020, dual-core, dual-threaded
Operating systemChrome OS
Onboard memory4GB LPDDR4
Storage64GB eMMC
Panel size11.6”
Panel typeLCD
Brightness220 nits
ResolutionHD (1366×768), 16:9
GlareAnti-glare display
Colour gamut45% NTSC
Screen-to-body ratio67％
IPS-levelN/A
Discrete/sharedShared
Integrated GPUIntel® HD Graphics 600
Front-facing camera720p HD camera
WirelessDual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) 2 x 2, BT 5.1 (Dual band)
I/O ports2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C®
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader
1 x audio combo jack
AudioBuilt-in microphone
Built-in stereo 2W speakers
Weight (with battery)1.24kg
Dimensions291.6 x 200.9 x 19.5mm
AC adapter45W AC Adapter, USB Type-C®
Output :15V DC, 3A, 45 W
Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
Battery42Wh, 3-cell lithium-polymer battery Pack
Keyboard typeChiclet-type, ‘edge-to-edge’, 1.5mm key-travel
SecurityKensington lock slot
Titan C security chip
LCD cover materialPlastic
colourTransparent Silver
Top case materialPlastic
colourTransparent Silver
Bottom case materialPlastic
colourTransparent Silver
Testing standardUS MIL-STD 810H
Voice controlGoogle Assistant voice-recognition support

first published:December 13, 2021, 15:40 IST