Asus Chromebook CX1101 Laptop With 4GB RAM, Military-grade Body Launched Under Rs 20,000

If you are looking for a budget laptop for work and online education then there’s a new option from Asus in the form of the Asus Chromebook CX1101. This laptop is powered by Google’s ChromeOS and not Windows operating system and comes with Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC SSD. THis device works well for Chrome OS, Android and Linux apps.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a 42Wh battery and the company claims that a battery backup of up to 13 hours along with support for fast charging with its 45W USB-C charger.

The laptop offers two USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the connectivity front. Talking about the display, The Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a 11.6-inch LED anti-glare HD display with 1366×768 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display is mounted to a 180-degree “lay-flat” capable hinge.

The body is made of Military-grade MIL-STD-810H rated material. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an edge-to-edge keyboard with full-size key and is also spill-proof capable of resisting accidental liquid spillage.

There is support for Chrome OS and Google Play store and provides support for Android Apps, Web Apps, Google Workspace apps. It syncs between your Android Devices and compatible devices along with storage expansion of up to 2TB of storage with a MicroSD card

The sale of Asus Chromebook CX1101 starts on Flipkart from December 15; as an introductory offer, consumers can avail Asus Chromebook CX1101 at a special discount of Rs 18,999 between December 15 and 21 December 2021. The actual launch price of the device is Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail 10 percent instant discount with SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions among no-cost EMI (for 6 months).

Model ASUS Chromebook CX1101CMA Processor Intel Celeron N4020, dual-core, dual-threaded Operating system Chrome OS Onboard memory 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 64GB eMMC Panel size 11.6” Panel type LCD Brightness 220 nits Resolution HD (1366×768), 16:9 Glare Anti-glare display Colour gamut 45% NTSC Screen-to-body ratio 67％ IPS-level N/A Discrete/shared Shared Integrated GPU Intel® HD Graphics 600 Front-facing camera 720p HD camera Wireless Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) 2 x 2, BT 5.1 (Dual band) I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C® 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x microSD card reader 1 x audio combo jack Audio Built-in microphone Built-in stereo 2W speakers Weight (with battery) 1.24kg Dimensions 291.6 x 200.9 x 19.5mm AC adapter 45W AC Adapter, USB Type-C® Output :15V DC, 3A, 45 W Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Battery 42Wh, 3-cell lithium-polymer battery Pack Keyboard type Chiclet-type, ‘edge-to-edge’, 1.5mm key-travel Security Kensington lock slot Titan C security chip LCD cover material Plastic colour Transparent Silver Top case material Plastic colour Transparent Silver Bottom case material Plastic colour Transparent Silver Testing standard US MIL-STD 810H Voice control Google Assistant voice-recognition support

