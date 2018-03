Asus ‘Jio Football Offer’: Avail Rs 2200 Cashback on Purchase of New ZenFone

Asus, the Taiwanese mobile technology company, has now partnered with Reliance Jio, a worldclass all-IP 4G LTE network and the largest data network in the world. “Jio Football Offer” entitles a cashback of Rs 2200 to all new ZenFone users, on their first Jio recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 on or after February 15, 2018. To avail such benefits, a new or existing Jio Prime subscriber has to successfully recharge with a Jio prepaid plan of Rs.198/299 on a newly purchased Asus ZenFone device. The cashback will be credited in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each, in the MyJio app, which can be redeemed, one at a time per recharge, against subsequent, recharges of Jio prepaid plan of Rs 198/299, via MyJio app only.Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Receives 'Face Unlock' OTA Update Post the first successful recharge of Rs 198/299, the subscriber will be notified once the cashback vouchers have been credited to his/her account in the “My Vouchers” section of the MyJio app. Please note that the ‘Jio Football Offer’ is available for all 4G devices, purchased from stores as well as e-commerce sites in India. The cashback vouchers are non-transferable. The cashback vouchers, if unused, will expire by May 31, 2022.Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Receives 'Face Unlock' OTA Update The list of Asus smartphones include- Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX 5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S