Asus Launches A Slew Of New OLED Products During Create The Uncreated Event: Full List

Asus during its Create the Uncreated launch event announced a major expansion of the brand’s ecosystem of solutions for empowering creators — including a more comprehensive array of new ProArt solutions, an expansive selection of Windows 11 laptops and PCs for creative professionals and professional consumers, and a complete offering of laptops with OLED displays for all kinds of creators. Featuring new laptops, displays, peripherals, a desktop, a projector and a motherboard, the new lineup enables content creators of all types to thrive with optimal workflows and unique innovations. “At our core, we are innovators who take pride in bringing our best ideas to life. So today’s lineup delivers incredible experiences for creators, by creators — to turn imagination into reality,” Asus co-CEO Samson Hu said during the event. Let us take a look at all the launches from the Taiwanese manufacturer during its Create the Uncreated launch event today:

ProArt Station PD5

The Asys ProArt Station PD5 is a desktop PC that can be used to either home or office. The computer comes with up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™️ 3070 or A2000 graphics. The ProArt Station PD5 is said to be designed with creators in mind. Asus says that it is packed with creator-friendly design touches, including the company’s Lumiwiz LED indicators, a tool-less hard drive tray, and a power-button shield to prevent accidental touches, ensuring smooth workflows and superior productivity.

ProArt OLED PA32DC Display

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC is the world’s first OLED monitor with a built-in calibrator for automatic calibration. It features a 31.5-inch 4K (3840×2160) HDR pure RGB Stripe OLED panel that offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. With an OLED self-emitting structure, the monitor delivers a native response of 0.1 ms and up to 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut, as well as true 10-bit color depth. On top of the OLED display, it supports multiple HDR formats for lifelike visuals. The built-in calibrator features a simple color-calibration process using ProArt 2.0 calibration software, offering seamless integration with popular third-party software such as Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS. Every monitor comes with factory pre-calibration in HDR and SDR color, and for color-critical work, the display can send notifications to users to remind them about recalibration.

ProArt X570-Creator WiFi

Asus also launched a motherboard named ProArt X570-Creator WiFi that is designed for creative professionals to handle multi-threaded workloads, such as 3D modeling, rendering, texturing, post-production, and transcoding. The board employs 14+2 power stages and a complete passive cooling design, which includes robust VRM heatsinks that keep temperatures low during demanding tasks, as well as a passively-cooled PCH that further reduces noise. It also comes with a comprehensive array of powerful connectivity — including Thunderbolt 4, onboard 10G and 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. In addition, for professional design and creative studios, an advanced USB-port management function from ASUS Control Center Express prevents leaks of creative assets and other important data.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600, W5600)

The Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED laptop comes with the option of up to an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (W5600) processor, or a 3rd Generation Intel Xeon workstation processor (W7600). The Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED comes with an NVIDIA RTX A2000 (W5600) or A5000 (W7600) GPU. There is a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display that delivers 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Asus has also put the Asus Dial rotary controller on the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 aims to enable quick and intuitive creative control. For connectivity, the laptop features ultrafast PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 SSDs, up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM, and the latest Thunderbolt 4 (W7600) port USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®️ (W5600) ports, plus HDMI®️ 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600, H5600)

The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) or Intel Core™️ i9 (H7600) processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) graphics. The laptop comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display that comes with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 comes with up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and the latest Thunderbolt 4 (H7600) or USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (H5600) ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED (M7400, M7600, N7400, N7600)

The new Vivobook Pro comes in two sizes - 16-inch and 14-inch, with a 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. There is also a the Asus DialPad on the new VivoBook Pro. The laptop comes with a dual-fan cooling design with up to a 96Whr high-capacity battery empowers users to work in undisturbed peace. Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED also offers the anodized-metal 0° Black and Cool Silver or weave-coating Meteor White and Comet Grey color options, inspiring users to unleash the possibilities for a bright, colorful future.

Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED (M3401, M3500, K3400, K3500)

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED shows its true colors to the world comes with a 14-inch or a 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8K/FHD OLED display and is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system, and ultrafast Wi-Fi 6, and more.

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) features a 15.6-inch display with a new tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus, a full-width 14-inch secondary touchscreen with improved readability that works seamlessly with the main 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen for effortless multitasking. The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED also delivers better performance with up to an Intel Core i9 processor and up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 discrete graphics to make light work of demanding creative tasks.

Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED are slim and light laptops with a 16:10 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen. The laptops are powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors.

Apart from these, Asus also launched several other products like a motherboard, a mouse, a mouse pad, a portable monitor, a projector, and unveiled all-new Asus ExperBook laptops that come with a refreshes design and a more business-centric usage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here