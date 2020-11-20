Asus Launches Chromebox 4 With 10th Gen Intel Processors, Support for Three 4K Monitors

Asus has announced its new Chromebox 4 mini PC that runs on Google's Chrome OS. The Chromebox 4 looks similar to its predecessor, the Chromebox 3 with a black colour scheme and an Asus logo on top and the Chrome logo on the top left corner of the CPU. Even the dimensions on the Asus Chromebox 4 are exactly the same as Chromebox 3 at 5.85 x 5.85 x 1.58 inches. While all is similar in terms of cosmetics, things are differents under the hood. Let's take a look.

While the Asus Chromebox came with an Intel 8th Generation processor, the Chromebox 4 comes with a 10th Generation Intel processor. Asus says that the 10th Gen Intel processors deliver faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance. The Intel Chromebox 4 comes in four processor options - Intel Celeron 5205U, 10th Generation Intel i3 10110U, 10th Generation Intel i5 10210U, and 10th Generation Intel i7 10510U. Further, users get the option to choose between 4GB and 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage.

The Asus Chromebox 4 has a lot of ports. There is an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port that supports power delivery and DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, which can support up to three 4K displays at a time. In terms of connectivity, the Asus Chromebox 4 supports dual-band 802.11ax WiFi 6 and has a fan for cooling.

The Asus Chromebox 4 runs on Chrome OS, meaning that the mini CPU gets Google Play Store, allowing users to use Android app natively on their PCs. The Chromebook has been launched in North America for $289 (roughly Rs 21,400) and will be available starting December.