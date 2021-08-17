Asus Launches E-Store In India, Says Online Channel Key To Serve Consumers Better

Taiwanese PC maker Asus has unveiled its official online store in India, ending reliance on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon to sell its products. The company is marketing its new online store with the #ShopwithASUS campaign. The online store will off some of Asus’ best laptops and smartphones for customers in India. The company said that the e-store will be serviced by AYR Technologies, one of the leading sellers online. The new online store will allow consumers to shop for their favourite Asus products straight from the brand, without having to go to e-commerce platforms to search for Asus products. The new online store is aimed at bolstering consumer experience along with all brand related information being readily available, Asus said in a release. The Asus e-store will provide service in approximately 30,000 pin-code areas.

“Asus e-store will be the most convenient destination to shop from an array of Asus’ state-of-the-art products present across ROG (Republic of Gamers) and Consumer PC categories. It will feature the brand’s extensive range of gaming and consumer laptops along with flagship smartphones – ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3, to start with. The launch of this online store will elevate the online shopping journey of consumers through a comprehensive digitised experience," Asus said. Commenting on the announcement, the company’s Regional Director of System Business Group in India said that an omni-channel presence is key to serve your consumers well and while our extensive offline network offers an innovative experience to users, our online expansion will aid their need for convenient shopping. “The launch of Asus e-store is yet another step in this direction, strengthening the brand’s commitment towards empowering consumers with meaningful innovation, designed to uplift their overall digital journey. ASUS e-store will help in enhancing the digital journey of users by enabling them to meet their tech requirements from the comfort of their home," he said.

The e-store will offer features to make the shopping experience easier and more smooth. The payment options will be routed through secure gateways and users will be able to pay using debit and credit cards, digital wallets, e-payments, and more. The company also said that it will maintain social distancing by following contactless delivery for all the orders taken on the new Asus e-Store. Additionally, the orders which would not require any sign off from the customer at the time of delivery will be left at their doorsteps with prior notification, while verbal confirmation from a safe distance would suffice the ones with sign off requirements.

Asus also gave a toll-free helpline number for customers to reach out in case of any issues or help (18002664416). If that doesn’t work, users can also send an email enquiry on Online_India@asus.com.

The Asus e-store will also provide value added features for consumers. For example, business customers can save up to 18 percent on their purchases by claiming GST Input Tax Credit. Furthr, there are offers such as Warranty Extension Packs starting at Rs 99, premium branded accessories starting at Rs 499 and easy exchange offer through Cashify.

