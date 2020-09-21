ASUS Launches New 'Expert' Series of Commercial PCs

ASUS has announced a new series of commercial PCs in for India. Under the new "Expert" series, ASUS has launched a slew of new PC and Laptop models, design to meet the need of business and professional users in the country. The new lineup comprises the ASUS ExpertBook P1, Expertbook P2, and Expertbook B9 laptops, along with ASUSPro ExpertCenter D3, ExpertCenter D6, and ExpertCenter D8 desktop PCs. The company also launched two all-in-one PCs in the country today.

ASUS ExpertBook Laptops

Asus' new range of ExpertBook has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 25,323 for the entry-level ExpertBook P1 series, while the top of the line ExpertBook B9 starts at a price of Rs. 1,02,228. The mid-range ExpertBook P2 starts at a price of Rs. 58,697. Let's look at how these laptops look on paper:

ASUS ExpertBook P1: The ASUS ExpertBook P1 comes in two 14-inch and 15-inch sizes. The laptop is available in four configurations, powered by Intel i3 and i5 processors. The laptop can be purchased in two RAM options - 4GB and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, expandable to up to 16GB and 24GB respectively. The ExpertBook includes military-grade 810G certification, a fingerprint sensor, an HD camera, a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, and a 44Wh battery.

ASUS ExpertBook P2: This one comes in two processor options - 10th generation Intel Core i5 and 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, which is expandable to up to 32GB. The laptop sports a 14-inch Full-HD LED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The ASUS ExpertBook P2 has an Nvidia FeForce MX110 graphic card with 2GB VRAM. The laptop comes with 1TB HDD storage and up to 1TB of additional SSD storage.

ASUS ExpertBook B9: The ASUS ExpertBook B9

The ExpertBook B9 is an exceptionally light laptop, tipping the scale at just 995 grams. The ExpertBook B9 also comes in two processor options - 10th generation Intel i5 and 10th generation Intel Core i7. The laptop comes with up to 2GB of internal SSD storage, and up to 16GB of LDDR3 RAM. The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is the flagship variant of the ExpertBook series.

To read our review of the ASUS ExpertBook B9, click here.

ASUSPro ExpertCenter Desktop PCs

The ASUSPro ExpertCenter desktops range consists of the ExpertCenter D3, priced at Rs. 27,429 onwards, the ExpertCenter D6, priced at Rs. 29,669 onwards, and the ExpertCenter D8, priced at Rs. 55,429 onwards.

Top of the line ASUSPro ExpertCenter D8 is available with 9th generation Intel Core i5 and 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor options, paired with up to 64GB of RAM (8GB RAM as standard). It has an Intel HD graphics card, and 1TB of hard disc space. The ASUSPro ExpertCenter D6 is also powered by 9th generation Intel Core processors, paired with DDR4 RAM. The ExpertCenter D3, is powered by 9th Generation Intel i5 processor, along with inbuilt management solutions and security features.

ASUS AiO All-in-One PCs

The ASUS AiO V222FA is priced at Rs. 25,389 onwards, and the AiO V241FA is priced at Rs. 58,466 onwards.

The top-of-the-line ASUS AiO V241 comes with a 23.8-inch full-HD IPS display, with a 178-degree viewing angle. The computer is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The AiO V241 also comes with a 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphic card. It has a 1TB HDD drive and 256GB of SSD storage.

The AiO V222, on the other hand, features a 22-inch ultra slim-bezel NanoEdge full-HD display. It packs up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM with a dual-storage capability (up to 1TB HDD + up to 512GB SSD).