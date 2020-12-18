Asus Launches New Range of VivoBook & ZenBook Laptops Powered by Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

Taiwanese computer manufacturer Asus has launched its new range of ZenBook and VivoBook laptops in India, powered by Intel's 11th Generation processors. The new laptops launched by Asus are the Asus ZenBook Flip S, Asus ZenBook Flip 13, Asus ZenBook 14, ZenBook 13, VivoBook Flip 14, VivoBOok S S13, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook S S15, VivoBook 14, VivoBook 15, and more. Some of these laptops were launched back in September, but are making their way into the Indian market now.

The Asus ZenBook Flip S is the most expensive of the lot, priced at Rs 1,49,900 in India. The laptop comes with a 13-inch 4K UHD display with 400 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Pantone-validate display with HDR support. The Asus ZenBook Flip S has a 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen display and is powered by Intel's 11th-Gen Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel's Iris Xe graphics processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The Asus ZenBook Flip S will be sold in India via Asus Exclusive stoes, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digita, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other offline channels.

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is also a convertible laptop in the lineup and is priced at Rs 94,990 onwards in India. The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch OLED full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The processor options on the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 go up to an 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Further, buyers can opt for up to 16GB of PDDR4X RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage with 32GB Intel Optane storage.

The Asus ZenBook 14, on the other hand is priced at Rs 99,990 onwards in the country and will be sold bia offline stores and Asus exclusive stores. The laptop comes with a 14-inch LED backlit full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The ZenBook 14 also comes with multiple configuration options that go up to an 11th Gen Intel i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB GDDR6 memory. The laptop can be configured till up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is one of the most affordable new offering from Asus, priced at Rs 51,990 onwards. The laptop is available via offline stores and Asus exclusive stores. It comes with a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with a 45 percent NTSC coverage. Under the hood, it comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU or a Core i5-1135G7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM on offer nad the storage goes up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage which is upgradable to 1TB.

The Asus VivoBook S S13 costs Rs 64,990 in India and comes with a 13.3-inch LED backlit full-HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by Intel's Core i5-1135G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe grapics, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

