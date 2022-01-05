Asus Launches New ROG Gaming Laptop, Tablets at CES 2022: All Details

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced an array of new gaming products today, January 5 at the CES 2022 ROG: The Rise of the Gamers launch event. The PC maker has also announced the launch of a gaming tablet dubbed Asus Flow Z13 that “brings a new level of portability and versatility to PC gaming." The company has refreshed form factors of the Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Strix series that already remains popular gaming laptops among users. Asus ROG further revealed new accessories in the Archer series of gear bags and a new update to the free ROG Citadel XV digital experience, where all the new products are available to gamers to explore.

Nvidia GeForce RTX laptops are based on the revolutionary Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI.

The company says the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70 percent faster than ‘RTX 2070 SUPER laptops’ and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. Additionally, the new 4th-generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimiser, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, further enhance efficiency, performance, and battery life.

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

Asus says the new ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G 2022 laptops are designed for esports enthusiasts and come bundled with Windows 11 Pro, a high-refresh display, and ROG Intelligent Cooling with Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme.

Under the hood, we get up to the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost. The processor is paired with PCIe 4.0 storage and DDR5 4800MHz RAM for smooth performance. The Strix SCAR is available in two variants - 15-inch and 17-inch, with the 15-inch offering three IPS-level display choices: QHD 240Hz, Full HD 300Hz, and QHD 165Hz. The 17-inch SCAR model offers QHD 240Hz or Full-HD 360Hz. All variants support Dolby Vision HDR for full-spectrum visuals, together with Adaptive-Sync in the display that manages refresh based on content. The company assures a lag time of 3ms. There’s also a larger trackpad to ensure “fine-grained control" when not using a traditional mouse. Sporty dot-matrix styling, Aura Sync-compatible per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard and lightbar, and customisable armour caps ensure gamers can flex their own personal style.

Whereas, the new ROG Strix G15 and G17 are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150W with Dynamic Boost for similarly high-end horsepower. The ROG Strix G15 offers Full-HD 300Hz and QHD 165Hz display options, while the ROG Strix G17 offers Full-HD 360Hz and QHD 240hz for competitive gaming. All the Strix G models also support Dolby Vision. The displays come with a 3ms response time and Adaptive-Sync. The Strix G comes in Eclipse Gray as well as two neon colour choices, Volt Green and Electro Punk, which will stand out from the crowd.

All Strix models are equipped with a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos spatial sound to offer a 3D sound effect. The two-way AI Noise Cancelation filters out background noise for both ingoing and outgoing communications, so everyone’s voice comes through loud and clear. In addition, ROG Strix models come with a 90Wh battery, plus 100W Type-C charging for on-the-go usage. Connectivity options include WiFi 6E and 2.5G LAN. Prices remain unclear.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

Moving to the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, the laptop retains the ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary screen for extra productivity and even controlling supported games like Dying Light 2. The ScreenPad Plus rises automatically and slides back in, thanks to a new 4-directional hinge. Asus says the new mechanism closes the gap between the two displays, providing a nearly bezel-less experience for true immersion.

In terms of performance, it runs on Windows 11 and comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. The laptop features an upgraded Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme that decreases CPU temperatures by 15 degrees compared to traditional thermal pastes. The AAS Plus 2.0 air intake created by the raised secondary screen creates 30 percent more airflow above the fans, allowing these top-tier components to stay cool for better-sustained performance in games and creative apps. A MUX Switch ensures you get every frame possible in competitive scenarios.

Both displays on Zephyrus Duo support Dolby Vision. The first, new for 2022, is ROG Nebula HDR, which has all the specs of ROG’s standard Nebula Display but with 512 mini LED dimming zones, able to reach 1100 nits of peak brightness for stunning levels of contrast and colour. This QHD, 16:10 panel boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

The second, co-developed with BOE, is a brand-new ROG-exclusive display called a Dual Spec panel, which can switch between 4K 120Hz and Full HD 240Hz, allowing gamers to choose whether to prioritise resolution or frame rate on a game-by-game or app-by-app basis. We also get Asus ROG’s NumberPad technology on the trackpad, a keyboard with 1.7mm of travel and per-key RGB, six speakers with Dual Force-Cancelling Woofers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and two-way AI Noise Cancellation.

ROG Flow Z13, X13, and XG Mobile

The ROG Flow Z13 claims to bring the goodness of a powerful laptop while maintaining the tablet form factor. Key specifications include Windows 11, up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, and 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory. We also get 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, a MUX Switch, custom vapour chamber cooling, and fast charging via USB Type-C. The Flow Z13 features two display options = a 4K 60Hz display with 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage, or a Full HD 120Hz screen with 100 percent sRGB coverage. Both displays have a 16:10 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla glass protection.

On the other hand, the Asus Flow Z13 sports a retro-futurist design inspired by the 20th-century Space Race. A CNC-milled window on the rear of the chassis allows a look straight into the machine’s mainboard. ROG has also updated the Asus Flow X13 with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU for 2022. Asus Flow Z13 and X13 are both compatible with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs.

ROG Strix GT15 Gaming Desktop

Lastly, the Asus ROG Strix GT15 has been updated for 2022 with the latest hardware from Intel and NVIDIA. Available in multiple configurations up to an Intel Core i7-12700KF, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM, the GT15 desktop is touted to deliver fluid visuals at high framerates with responsive performance. A built-in carrying handle and headphone hook make for convenient transport to LAN parties, and Aura Sync accents let each player show off their individual style.

