Asus Launches New ROG Strix and TUF Laptops in India: All Details

Asus India has refreshed its ROG product lineup with the launch of new laptops featuring the 12th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 series. The new range of laptops includes ROG Strix Scar 15/17, ROG Strix G15/17, ASUS TUF F15/17, and TUF A15/17. Asus says the new ROG-series laptops will elevate the “gaming experience and the gaming ecosystem of the Indian gaming community". The new devices will retail via the Asus e-shop and partner stores starting today. However, the Asus TUF A15 and TUF 17 will be available in India in the third week of April.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15/17, ROG Strix G15/17, ASUS TUF F15/17, and TUF A15/17 Price in India

The premium Asus Strix Scar 15 and ROG Strix Scar 17 carry a starting price tag of Rs 2,64,990 and 2,59,990, respectively. The “power-packed" ROG Strix G15 and Strix G17 are priced at starting Rs 1,06,990 and 1,02,990, respectively. The Asus ASUS TUF F15 and ASUS TUF F17 cost (starting) Rs 1,14,990 and 1,35,990. Both TUF A15 and TUF A17 carry a starting price tag of Rs 1,09,990.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17

The premium Asus Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 come with the high-end Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with MUX Switch, and DDR5 RAM technology. Since the laptop packs high-end hardware, it comes with new fans and liquid metal cooling upgrades to manage the temperature. The dedicated MUX Switch will users reduce latency to make the AAA gaming and streaming experience “effortless." The Asus Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 feature a Qual-HD 240Hz display with Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive Sync. The Strix Scar comes with customisable Armour Caps and RGB lighting to elevate the gaming experience. With the bundled 280W power adapter, the SCAR laptops can recharge to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Asus ROG Strix G15 and Strix G17

Asus says the new ROG Strix G15 and Strix G17 are designed to make gaming “accessible to all gamers". The devices come equipped with AMD Rembrandt R9-6900HX CPU paired with up to Nvidia RTX 3070Ti. We get 15-inch and 17-inch displays and two Smart Amp technology-equipped speakers. The bundled PD technology charger can juice up the laptop from 0 percent to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

ASUS ROG TUF F15 and ROG TUF 17

Asus also refreshed the TUF series with TUF F15 and TUF 17 laptops that feature 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and MUX switch. The company says the laptops have “military-grade durability" and can also be used for content creation. The display comes with up to 300Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync to offer a smooth gaming experience. Other key features include Thunderbolt 4 port, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification, and a 90Wh battery that offers all-day battery life.

Asus ROG TUF A15 and Asus TUF A17

Lastly, the Asus TUF A15 and TUF A17 come with military-grade durability and AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptops also house a large touchpad with anime-inspired accents and four-way indicators to allow at a glance monitoring of key system information. The Asus ROG TUF A-series is armed to handle a high-power CPU with a pair of 84-blade Arc Flow Fans that “ensures up to 13 percent" more airflow. Moreover, the 90Wh battery is touted to deliver up to 12.5 hours of web browsing and up to 12 hours of video playback.

