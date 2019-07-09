Asus Launches new ROG Strix Scar III, Strix Hero III, Strix G and ROG Zephyrus M Gaming Notebooks

Asus has launched a bunch of new products under its ROG (Republic of Gamers) range in India including the new ROG Zephyrus M, new Strix Scar III, Strix Hero III, and Strix G notebooks. The company has also announced new gaming desktops.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS Pantone validated display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Powered by the latest Intel 9th-gen processors, the notebook is outfitted with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. There is also an intelligent cooling system with 83-blade fans, ESS Sabre HiFi digital-to-analog converter (DAC) with Hi-Res Audio certification, and dual M.2 NVMe SSDs for up to 1TB of RAID 0 storage. The notebook can also be charged using USB Type-C PD (Power Delivery) using a mobile power bank apart from standard charging. Other features include a backlit keyboard with RGB lightning, up to 32GB RAM, up to six hours of battery life, and a starting price of Rs 1,49,990.

The new Asus ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III come in as upgrades to last year’s models and are targeted at esports enthusiasts. Both feature a removable NFC module called the Keystone, which lets gamers move their profiles from one compatible laptop to another which can include RGB lighting effects and control settings. The Keystone can also unlock a hidden storage area on the laptop. Both models will be available in 15-inch and 17-inch variants with 9th-gen Core i7 or Core i9 CPUs, with options of either a 144Hz or 240Hz displays. You also get RGB LED strips at the bottom of the base as well as RGB LED keyboards.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar III can be configured with Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 2070 graphics while the Hero III comes with GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. This range comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with 81.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio, with up to 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The laptops are powered with up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9880H CPU, pack up to 32GB RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and weigh at 2.395kg. The Asus ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III laptops are priced in India starting from Rs 1,39,990.

Lastly, the ROG Strix G Edition laptops that offer up to 120Hz 15.6-inch and 17-inch displays, 3ms response time, and 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. They are powered by up to 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The range will be available from Flipkart starting at Rs 59,990 with the 17-inch variant launching in the second half of July.