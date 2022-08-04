Asus Launches New Vivobook S14 Flip, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED And More Laptops In India: Price, Specs And More

PC-maker Asus has launched its new range of VivoBook and ZenBook laptops in India. The company has launched a new Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED, VivoBook S14 Flip, and the VivoBook 15 (touch). The laptops have been launched with both Intel and AMD chip options.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14, VivoBook S14 Slip, VivoBook 15 (Touch): Price

The ZenBook Flip 14 has been launched at a price of Rs 99,990 onwards in India. The VivoBook S14 Flip has been launched at a price of Rs 66,990 with a second variant that will cost Rs 74,990. The Asus VivoBook 15 Touch, on the other hand, will be priced at Rs 49,990 onwards in India. The new laptops will be available for purchase online at Asus’ e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

Asus ZenBook Flip 14, VivoBook S14 Slip, VivoBook 15 (Touch): Specifications

The Asus ZenBook Flip 14, the most premium laptop of the lot, has been launched with a 14-inch 2K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness. The company says that the laptop has a Nano Edge design and has a slim profile. The 2-in-1 laptop also supports stylus and comes powered with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Asus VivoBook S14 Flip comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a full-HD resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop comes with both Intel and AMD CPU options with an Intel Core i5 12500H chip and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H chip. Users can opt for up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM on the Asus VivoBook S14 Flip.

The Asus VivoBook 15 (Touch) comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display. The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i5 1240P CPU paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

