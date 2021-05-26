Asus Launches ROG Flow X13 Convertible and Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, G15 and G14 Gaming Laptops in India

Asus has announced the launch of the world’s “first" convertible gaming laptop dubbed the ROG Flow X13 in India. The gaming laptop maker is also refreshing its ROG Zephyrus series with the new ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021), and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021). All the new notebooks feature AMD Ryzen 5000-series mobile processors and are available to purchase in the country via Asus stores and partner e-commerce retailers. In terms of graphics, the Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021), and ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) come with discrete Nvidia GPUs.

Starting with the Asus ROG Flow X13, the 2-in-1 gaming laptop features a 13.4-inch touch Ultra-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla glass protection, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS/ AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processors paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage. The laptop can also be paired with a new ROG XG Mobile external GPU. It comes with a magnesium alloy body and a ‘gravity wave’ design meant to look like running water. There is an HD 720p webcam, and it integrates a white backlit keyboard. Other notable features of the Asus ROG Flow X13 include a 62Whr battery and two speakers on board. Connectivity options include one ROG XG Mobile interface, a single USB Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, an audio combo jack, and one HDMI 2.0 port. Its price in India starts at Rs 1,19,990 and available to purchase via Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

On the other hand, the new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE carries a 15.6-inch screen with options between Ultra-HD resolution + 120Hz refresh and Full-HD resolution + 300Hz refresh rate. There’s a secondary touch-enabled panel measuring 14.09-inch with Ultra-HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD with Raid 0. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE carries three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one microSD card, and one audio combo jack, and lastly, one RJ45 port. The gaming laptop has a 90Whr battery, and its price starts at Rs 2,99,990 in India. It is available to purchase via Asus stores and Flipkart.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) has two models - GA503QR and GA503QM with differences in the GPU unit. The former comes with an 8GB Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, and the GA503QM carries a 6GB Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. Customers can choose between AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS processor variants paired with up to 48GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, one microSD card slot, one HDMI 2.0 port, one 3.5mm audio combo jack, one Kensington lock, and one RJ45 port. The latest edition of Zephyrus G15 also supports a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge “that opens up more viewing angles than ever." It sports a 15-inch Quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and DCI-P3 100 percent colour gamut. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) price in India starts at Rs 1,37,990.

Last on the list is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) which feature a 14-inch WQHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS display with Adaptive Sync. Similar to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021), customers can choose between AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS processor variants coupled with up to Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. It has a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. It packs a 76Whr battery and weighs 1.7 kg. The screen of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) can be rotated up to 180-degrees and its price in India starts at Rs 94,990.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here