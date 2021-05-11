Asus Postpones ZenFone 8 Launch in India Due to COVID-19, Global Launch to Go Ahead As Is

Asus is all set to launch the Asus ZenFone 8 series globally on May 12. With just two days to go for the event, the company’s Indian arm has said that it is deferring the launch of the Asus ZenFone 8 series due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country. The announcement was made by Asus India’s Business Head Dinesh Sharma on Twitter, where Sharma also extended prayes for those affected with the COVID-19 crisis in the country. “While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves," Sharma said in his tweet. The decision from Asus India comes as the country is going through its worst healthcare crisis ever, with lakhs of new COVID-19 cases coming in every day and thousands dying due to the virus every day.

Asus is not the only manufacturer to postpone its launches in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese maker Realme was also supposed to hold a launch event on May 4, but announced that it will postpone the event a week prior to the date. Asus will launch its ZenFone 8 series on May 12. The ZenFone 8 series will include two smartphons - Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip. Specifications and design details of the Asus ZenFone 8 series have already been leaked online in multiple reports.

While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves. Our thoughts n prayers are with those affected with Covid #stayhomestaysafe, n emerge stronger! #IndiaFightsCOVID19— Dinesh Sharma (@sharmadinesh) May 10, 2021

The Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are both rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Asus ZenFone 8 is said to come in a compact form factor with a 5.9-inch display, and have a triple rear camera setup. The ZenFone 8 Flip, on the other hand, will carry forward the company’s “flip" camera module design, and will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Both the Asus ZenFone 8 series smartphones will come with 8K video recording.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here