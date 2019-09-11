Take the pledge to vote

Asus Releases List of Games Supporting Over 60fps Gameplay on ROG Phone II

Although ASUS published a list of games available on the Google Play Store that support above 60fps gameplay on their flagship gaming phone, some games might require changing the game settings to cope with the higher frame rates.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
Asus Releases List of Games Supporting Over 60fps Gameplay on ROG Phone II
Asus ROG Phone 2 (Image: Asus)
The Asus ROG Phone II has piqued the curiosity of smartphone enthusiasts with its topnotch specifications that include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 120Hz OLED display, 6000mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. And if those impressive specifications were not enough, ASUS has now published a long list of games available on the Google Play Store which will support gameplay of above 60fps on the company’s flagship gaming phone. “Most games reach even 120fps! Many of these games can also be found introduced through the 'Featured' page inside the Armoury Crate app!” the Taiwanese company said.

However, a few games may require a change in the game settings to be able to cope up with higher frame rates. According to XDA Developers, this was definitely the case while testing Honkai Impact 3rd. “You should definitely play around with the settings in Armoury Crate to optimize game performance,” the website recommends.

The ASUS ROG Phone II was launched in China at the end of July in collaboration with Tencent ahead of its global launch at IFA 2019. It is the successor to the original ROG Phone, which was launched last year, and featured a 90Hz refresh rate OLED panel, an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 90Hz FHD AMOLED display, three USB Type-C ports, ultrasonic pressure-sensitive “Air Trigger” buttons, and a clip-on fan accessory.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
