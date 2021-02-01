Asus ROG Academy Aims to Mould Indian Gamers Into Professional Esports Players

Taiwanese computer and peripherals manufacturer Asus has announced its new Asus ROG Academy initiative that is aimed at enabling gamers in India to showcase their skills and get a chance to become professional e-sports players. Asus will organise this programme in partnership with AFK Gaming and will select six contestants to be part of the Asus ROG Academy. At the Asus ROG Academy, the selected contestants will be learning from professionals who will mentor, train, and guide these players in order to let them represent ROG locally as well as globally. Registrations for Asus ROG Academy begin today and will last till February 10.

Asus' ROG Academy is a year-long programme divided into four quarterly sessions that focuses on one of the most prominent game played in e-sports tournaments across the world - Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Players who register will go through a rigorous selection process to make it to the top six and get a chance to be a part of the Asus ROG Academy. According to Asus, the final six players will get Rs 1,00,000 each after successfully completing their six month training and will get a stipend of Rs 15,000 along with a bonus on monthly basis during the training.

“With ROG Academy, we aim to be able to provide a platform for the young generation to see what kind of opportunities are there in the gaming industry,” Arnold Su, Business Head for Asus India told The Indian Express.

The Asus ROG Academy will be looking at Counter Strike: Global Offensive initially, and the company plans to look at other titles as well in the near future. Interested individuals can apply for the ROG Academy via Asus' official website.