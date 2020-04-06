Asus ROG Announces New Laptop Range With 10th-Gen Intel Processors, Nvidia RTX Super GPUs

We saw Intel and Nvidia announcing new chipsets dedicated for gaming as well as high-end studio notebooks. Naturally, manufacturers had their new lineups ready for this year and Asus announced a bunch of new notebooks targeted at different price segments and loaded with the latest Intel 10th-gen processors and Nvidia’ new RTX Super GPU range. The company is also said to be using liquid metal instead of thermal paste across the lineup for better cooling.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

Starting with the top of the line Zephyrus series, Asus announced the Zephyrus Duo 15. The company is taking its dual-display concept from the ZenBook Duo to the next level. The new gaming notebook comes with a similar secondary display called the ‘ROG ScreenPad Plus’ sitting above the keyboard, but this one rises up as you open the lid. Not only does this help in better airflow, but the raised display is a bit more accessible by making use of the new Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Plus cooling solution. As the secondary display raises, a 28.5mm air intake opens to draw in cool air from above the laptop.

The notebook is loaded with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the new Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU. The primary 15-inch display comes with a 300Hz FHD resolution or you can opt for a 4K UHD display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage. There is also support for G-SYNC while the ROG GPU Switch technology enables swapping between G-SYNC and NVIDIA’s battery-saving Optimus mode. Other features include a slim all-metal chassis, support for Thunderbolt 3 and RAID 0 storage.

ROG Zephyrus S17/S15

Sitting below the flagship Zephyrus Duo, the new Zephyrus S17 and S15 also come with the new 10th Gen Intel Core processor with options of either the Intel Core i7-10875H or the i7-10750H. There is also the new Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU and the option of a Pantone validated 300Hz display with 3ms response rate with G-SYNC

The 17-inch variant has the keyboard lower down like last year’s model while the S15 pushes the keyboard back up top with a large trackpad at the bottom. Both offer M.2 PCIe SSD storage, with the option of a secondary SSD. There’s also DDR4 3200MHz RAM, per-key RGB lighting USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3.0 Wi-Fi 6 and support for USB-C PD charging.

ROG Zephyrus M15



The most affordable model in the Zephyrus lineup, this one tries to offer a combination of value and performance. The notebook offers various display options including 240Hz and 144Hz FHD panels and a 4K UHD panel. There are also various graphics options ranging from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti up to the RTX 2070. The Zephyrus M15 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processor with options of Intel Core i7-10875H or the i7-10750H. Just like the Zephyrus S series, this one also offers M.2 PCIe SSD storage with the option of a secondary SSD, DDR4 3200MHz RAM, per-key RGB lighting USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3.0 Wi-Fi 6 and support for USB-C PD charging up to 65W.





ROG Strix SCAR 15/17

The Strix Scar series also gets a refresh offering up to 300Hz IPS-level panel, Intel Core i9-10980-HK processor, Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER GPU and 32GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM. The overall design looks a bit similar to the outgoing model, however the company says that it has improved the cooling and overall rigidity of the notebook. The wraparound light bar underneath the front and side edges of the chassis makes a comeback and also gets keyboard backlighting and an illuminated RGB logo on the laptop’s lid. The notebook also includes the new ROG Keystone II, a small NFC-enabled device that docks into the side of the chassis. It can be customized to launch the Armoury Crate game library, a specific operating mode, or any game or app when inserted. The Keystone II can also provide access to a secret, encrypted Shadow Drive (exclusive to Windows 10 Pro) and trigger a stealth mode that mutes audio and minimizes all apps when removed.

ROG Strix G15/17

Lastly, we have the ROG Strix G range which will be offered with the latest 10th Gen Intel processors up to a Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER GPU and the option of 144Hz and 240Hz panels. The notebook also comes with a similar light bar underneath the front and side edges of the chassis and keyboard backlighting like the Strix Scar series. The series is special as apart from the Glacier Blue and Original Black colour variants, it will be offered in a special Electro Punk colour variant with flashy pink highlights all around. In fact Asus is bringing matching accessories as well.