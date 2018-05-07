English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asus ROG G703 And FX 504 TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
"FX504" is the first laptop in the new "TUF Gaming" series powered with 8th-Gen processor. The "ROG G703" is also 8th-Gen powered by the hexa-core intel i9 processor.
Asus ROG G703 And FX 504 TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More (image: ASUS)
Expanding its gaming laptop series in India, Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS on Monday launched the "FX 504 TUF GAMING" and "ROG G703" devices in India. The price of "FX504" starts at Rs 69,990 while "ROG G703" is priced at Rs 4,99,990. "FX504" is the first laptop in the new "TUF Gaming" series powered with the 8th-Gen processor. The "ROG G703" is also 8th-Gen powered by the hexa-core intel i9 processor.
Also Read: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart, Say Sources
"We take immense pride in introducing intuitive technology like 'TUF GAMING' and latest i9 processor in our newest 8th gen editions lined up. The updated range of gaming laptops combines robust performance accompanied with durability to deliver extreme reliability to the consumer," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement. "ROG G703" comes with 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz high refresh rate with 3ms GTG response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to ensure seamless graphics.
Also Read: Honor 10 to Launch in India on May 15, Will be Flipkart Exclusive
The device is powered by Intel Core i9-8950HK processor that has been factory-overclocked for speeds of up to 4.8GHz. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and 8GB GDDR5X VRAM. Meanwhile, "FX504" is powered by the latest 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor and features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with full "Microsoft DirectX" 12 support.
The laptop comes with a 15-inch FHD IPS display with an ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.
Also Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
Also Read: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart, Say Sources
"We take immense pride in introducing intuitive technology like 'TUF GAMING' and latest i9 processor in our newest 8th gen editions lined up. The updated range of gaming laptops combines robust performance accompanied with durability to deliver extreme reliability to the consumer," Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, said in a statement. "ROG G703" comes with 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz high refresh rate with 3ms GTG response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to ensure seamless graphics.
Also Read: Honor 10 to Launch in India on May 15, Will be Flipkart Exclusive
The device is powered by Intel Core i9-8950HK processor that has been factory-overclocked for speeds of up to 4.8GHz. It comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and 8GB GDDR5X VRAM. Meanwhile, "FX504" is powered by the latest 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor and features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with full "Microsoft DirectX" 12 support.
The laptop comes with a 15-inch FHD IPS display with an ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.
Also Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges