Asus ROG Gaming Range With Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs Launched in India
The ROG gaming laptop range has been updated with the new Nvidia GPUs and three new gaming desktops have also been announced.
Asus has updated its lineup of gaming laptops with the new range of Nvidia GeForce RTX-series graphics processing chips. After showcasing the products at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show), the company has announced new variants of the ROG Strix Scar II, Strix Hero II, and Zephyrus series loaded with the new GPUs for the Indian market.
The ROG Strix Scar II and ROG Strix Hero II are similar looking gaming laptops targeted at different type of gaming audience. The Scar series is aimed at FPS (first-person shooter) players and features a gunmetal finish on the lid with red accents, and printed camouflage pattern.The Hero series, which is aimed MOBA (Multiplayer online battle arena) players, comes with a black finish with a cyber-text printed pattern. Both notebooks get RGB backlit keyboards with various lighting zones all around.
Both come with similar specifications including a 15.6-inch 144Hz anti-glare full-HD display, Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There’s 256GB PCIe SSD storage as well as a 1TB SSHD. Both laptops feature USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C and Type-A ports, Mini DisplayPort, HDM, an SD card slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5. The notebooks are priced at Rs 1,64,990. Asus has also announced an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and 512GB SSD equipped version of the Scar II priced at Rs 2,09,990.
The higher-tiered Zephyrus S series, which is one of the slimmest gaming notebooks, also gets an update. The GX531 comes with patented cooling system with dust-resistant fans, five heatpipes and four heatsinks. There's a 15.6-inch 144Hz anti-glare full-HD display, Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q optimisation. Other features include a 512GB PCIe SSD, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5. The Zephyrus S GX531 is priced at Rs 2,39,990 and will be available starting April 11.
The larger version, specifically the Zephyrus S GX701, comes with a 17.3-inch Pantone validated G-sync enabled 144Hz anti-glare full-HD display and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. You also get per-key RGB backlighting, and a numeric touchpad integrated into the trackpad. Hardware wise you get an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 24GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, USB 3.1 Type-C ports, DisplayPort video output and power delivery support, USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The ROG Zephyrus S GX701 will go on sale from April 11 onwards priced at Rs 3,49,990 in India.
Asus has also announced three three variants of its ROG GL12 CX gaming desktop. The company says that they come factory overclocked with a custom closed-loop liquid cooler for heat dissipation. The base variant offers an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD and 1TB hard drive. It is priced at Rs 2,13,990 and you can bump up the RAM to 32GB with a 2TB hard drive for Rs 2,19,990, but the PCIe SSD is listed at 256GB.
The top-end variant features a 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, Intel Z390-based motherboard, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD and 2TB hard drive. This one is priced at Rs 3,29,990 and all models offer DVD-RW drives, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.
