Asus ROG Phone 2 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on Sept 23, Confirms Company

Asus has announced that it will launch its gaming smartphone Asus ROG Phone 2 in India on 23 September. Meanwhile, a teaser page for the smartphone is also live now on Flipkart, indicating that the Asus POG Phone 2 will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce portal. Asus ROG Phone 2 was unveiled globally in July and is already selling in some countries. Though its price in India is not yet confirmed, some indications can be taken from the prices in Europe, where Asus ROG Phone 2 costs EUR 899 (around Rs 71,500) for the standard edition and EUR 1,199 (around Rs 95,000) for the Ultimate Edition.

The gaming-centric smartphone is the first to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor, which reportedly offers a 15% increase in graphics as compared to Snapdragon 855. The advanced chipset is likely to be paired with a 12 GB RAM along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Another highlight of the ROG Phone 2 is its huge 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 has an upgraded 120 Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Asus ROG Phone 2 sports a dual rear camera set-up comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. Since its positioned as a gaming smartphone, Asus has equipped the ROG Phone 2 with dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support and ultrasonic air triggers. It also has a 3D cooling chamber with a vent to sustain peak performance.

