Asus ROG Phone 2 Pricing Revealed as Company Starts Taking Pre-orders in China

The new Asus ROG Phone 2 comes at a starting price of CNY 3,499 which is approximately Rs 35,000 in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
A day after the official launch of Asus ROG Phone 2 in China, the company has also unveiled the prices at which the gaming smartphone will be sold in the country. Of the total six variants of the new powerful gaming smartphone, four are now up for pre-orders on Chinese e-commerce website JD.com. The base variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2, or the custom Tencent version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will cost users CNY 3,499 ( or around Rs 35,000 in Indian currency). Another variant with the same memory configuration (Enjoy Peace in Beijing) is priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 37,000).

The classic version of ROG Phone 2 with uncompromised 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage will cost CNY 5,999 (around Rs 60,000). A separate ‘Enjoy Peace in Beijing’ version with an equal amount of RAM and internal storage can be bought for CNY 6,199 (around Rs 62,000).

Apart from these four variants, Asus revealed two special edition variants of ROG Phone 2 in an official Weibo post – a Zhizun version priced at CNY 7,999 (around Rs 80,000) and an Esports Armour Version that cost CNY 12,999 (around Rs 1.3 lakh).

Except for the special edition variants, customers in China can now pre-order the other four models on JD.com. The smartphones should start shipping on 31 July. Notably, Asus has not yet revealed details about the phone’s availability in markets outside China. Although a report claims that the global launch of ROG Phone II is expected in September, including in India. The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the first phone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus. It has got major upgrades over its predecessor in terms of battery, cameras, fingerprint sensor among others.

