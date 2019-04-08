Asus ROG Phone 2 Rumoured to Launch in Association With Tencent by Q3 of 2019

With the mobile gaming market going on an upwards trend, smartphone manufacturers are experimenting with the new category of gaming smartphones. Asus had probably the most high-tech and geeky looking product which is announced last year as the ROG Phone. While it had a massive price tag, it felt true to its name as the company was offering a flashy design with an RGB-lit LED logo, and a bunch of accessories to enhance the gaming experience.A new report now suggests that Asus is working on a sequel, which could arrive by the third quarter of 2019. Further, it is being said that Chinese gaming publisher Tencent will officially partner with Asus to promote the upcoming phone and push it to a wider mobile gaming audience. There’s no word on specifications but it should have some high-end innards along with a heavy price tag.The original ROG Phone features a 6-inch Full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.At the back, there is a dual camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, and an 8-megapixel secondary camera with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. On the front, the device has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Asus ROG Phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W charging support that can charge the device from 0 to 60 percent in just 33 minutes. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and a USC Type-C port. The handset is currently selling for Rs 69,990 in India.