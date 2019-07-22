Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus Launched: All You Need to Know

Asus has just announced an update to its ridiculous gaming smartphone from last year. The new ROG Phone 2 is now bigger and better in every sense. You still get a mix of glass and metal build with a distinguished gamer-oriented design with an RGB-lit ROG logo at the back. The handset also comes with a bunch of accessories and partnership with prominent game developers.

One of the biggest and well-needed change is the 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 pixel resolution. It can go up to 120Hz refresh rate with 1ms latency. Users can also step down to 60Hz or 90Hz modes. The company says that the touch sensor has a sampling rate of 240Hz and with some special optimisations on Android itself, the company has managed to achieve a lower touch latency than the iPhone XS Max. It also supports 10-bit HDR and is rated to offer 108-percent DCI-P3 color space and perfect color accuracy of deltaE < 1. There is no fingerprint scanner at the back which means there is one embedded under the display.

It is powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which comes with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU at 675MHz as well as a minor bump to the CPU speeds. This is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. For heat dissipation, Asus has put vents that take away the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. There is also a new AeroActive Cooler II which will be bundled in the box and is claimed to be four times quieter (24dB) and improved cooling on the outside of the device. It can also double as a kickstand.

There is a massive 6,000mAh battery which means that it can last for about 7 hours of non-stop PUBG action. It can also be charged quickly as the phone supports 30W ‘ROG HyperCharge’ using a standard 3A cable along with Quick Charge 4.0. At the back, you get the same cameras as the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6) which includes a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra wide-angle lens. At the front there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus is offering an option to switch between a near-stock Android experience and a gaming-focused ROG UI. There are dual speakers on the front with DTS:X Ultra support, and have larger chambers to make them 2.5-times louder than the first-gen ROG Phone. You also get improved AirTriggers which now allow you to rest your fingers on them and will be able to recognise when you press down or swipe over them. Asus has also put two vibration motors, one on the left and one on the right for improved directional haptic feedback.

Yes, you get a 3.5mm audio jack and a hoard of accessories including the ROG Kunai Gamepad which is somewhat like the joy-con controllers from the Nintendo Switch. You can either attach the two halves for a handheld experience or attach them together to use them as a wireless gamepad. While doing so, you can dock the phone into the WiGig wireless display dock, Pro Dock or the Mobile Desktop Dock to get output on a larger display.

You can further use the Kunai Gamepad with the TwinView Dock II which includes a second 120Hz/1ms touchscreen, a cooling fan, and a 5,000mAh battery. The updated dock has been redesigned to make it lighter along with better weight distribution.

Pricing and availability of the ROG Phone 2 has not been confirmed, but we can expect it to launch in global markets in the coming months.