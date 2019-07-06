Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM Launching on July 23

The ROG Phone from Asus was the first radical gaming smartphone with a crazy looking design and a bunch of accessories targeting the mobile gaming audience. It was an expensive affair too, considering Black Shark and Nubia recently launched substantially cheaper gaming smartphones in India.

Well, Asus is all set for another round as it has just confirmed that the ROG Phone 2 is going to launch this month. There was a report last week that the Taiwanese tech giant would announce the ROG Phone 2 on July 23, and now it has turned out to be true as the company has announced the same on Chinese social network Weibo.

From what we know, the new ROG Phone 2 will feature will now come with a 120Hz display which will be an upgrade over last year’s model that came with a 90Hz screen. The only other phone offering such a fast display is Razer. Details around the specifications are still scarce but according to a recent 3C certification, the new smartphone would feature 30W fast charging support, which isn’t new because the original ROG Phone supports 30W fast charging already. As per speculations the new ROG Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855, up to 12GB of RAM, RGB lighting, 4K 60fps video recording, active cooling accessories, stereo speakers, and touch-sensitive shoulder buttons. We can also expect special software to enhance the gaming experience and tools for recording and broadcasting gaming sessions.