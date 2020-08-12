ASUS ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM Variant Will be Available For Purchase on August 21

ASUS announced its new ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone last month and while the company started selling the 8GB RAM variant last week, the 12GB RAM variant was nowhere to be seen. The company has now confirmed that it will start selling the top variant starting August 21. It will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting 12PM onwards.

The new gaming smartphone comes as a successor for the highly acclaimed ROG Phone 2 from last year. Some of the new upgrades on the phone include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, an improved OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and triple cameras at the back.

ROG PHONE 3 SPECIFICATIONS

The all-new ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED 2340x1080 full-HD+ display. But this time the company has upgraded the refresh rate to 144Hz along with a 270Hz touch sampling rate and 25ms touch latency. It is also HDR10+ certified with a claimed 1000nits peak brightness, 113% DCI-P3 Delta E average <1%, TÜV Low Blue Light, Flicker Reduced certifications and finally a 2.5D Gorilla 6 Glass.

As mentioned above, the handset is powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, making it the first phone in India to bring the latest flagship processor. According to the company, it can be pushed up to speeds of up to 3.1GHz. There is also the option of either 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera department also sees an update with the primary setup including 64-megapixel f/1.8 camera, a 13-megapixel, f/2.4 ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.0 macro camera. This offers PDAF, EIS and the ability to shoot 8K videos at 30fps. The front camera is a 24-megapixel f/2.0 camera to take selfies.

The phone continues to offer a large 6,000mAh battery which is excellent since you need a lot of juice while gaming. It supports 30W fast charging and ASUS is bundling a fast charger in the box. The battery can also reverse charge at 10W.