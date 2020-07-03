ASUS ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone to be Unveiled on July 22

ASUS has officially announced that the follow-up for its popular gaming smartphone ROG Phone 2, will be revealed later this month. The ROG Phone 3 is going to launch at an online-only event in China and the company has once again partnered with Tencent Games, which means we could see a special ‘Tencent Edition’ as well.

The company has reportedly started sending out invites for its ROG 2020 Game Changer event on July 22. The event is scheduled to start at 8:30PM IST. The upcoming smartphone was recently spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website, revealing the phone's key specifications.

ASUS ROG PHONE 3 EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

As far as the specifications of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 are concerned, the device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixel-screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset with a maximum frequency of 3.091GHz, meaning that it will have an overclocked chipset.

The ROG Phone 3 will reportedly arrive in three variants i.e. 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB options. For photography duties, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, which will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. However, the TENAA listing doesn't say anything about the third sensor but has hinted it will support up to 8x zoom.

Additionally, the phone will run on Android 10 out of the box. Other features of the ROG Phone 3 include 5G support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition and a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging. There could also be a secondary USB Type-C/video out port on the left-hand side. The phone is expected to measure 171x78x9.85mm and weigh 240 grams.