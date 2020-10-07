Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets a New 12GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Priced at Rs. 52,999

Asus' latest gaming smartphone ROG Phone 3 was is getting a new variant for India. The Asus gaming phone ROG Phone 3's new, 12GB RAM + 128GB storage will be launched during the Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale that starts on October 16. The new 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Asus ROG Phone 3 will cost Rs. 52,999, which has effectively brought down the price of a 12GB RAM Asus ROG Phone 3. Earlier, the ROG Phone 3 with 12GB of RAM was only available with a 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs. 57,999. The base variant of the Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 49,999.

The new 12GB RAM + 128GB variant will start selling during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which starts on October 16 for regular customers and October 15 for Flipkart Plus subscribers. The Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched in July this year as a successor to the ROG Phone 2. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch full HD+ display along with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate. Designed for hardcore gaming, the ROG Phone 3 houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, integrated with Adreno 650 graphics. The phone also houses Asus' propriety "Air Triggers" to emulate the functionality of a game controller.

Apart from that, the Asus ROG Phone 3 also supports 5G, dual band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front gets a single 24-megapixel shooter. The ROG Phone 3 packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm QC 4.0 fast charging. The phone, despite its flagship traits, misses out on wireless charging.