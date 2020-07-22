ASUS ROG Phone 3 India Launch: Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display, and More

ASUS has finally made its newest gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3 official. The new gaming smartphone comes as a successor for the highly acclaimed ROG Phone 2 from last year. Some of the new upgrades on the phone include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, an improved OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and triple cameras at the back.

ROG Phone 3 Specifications

The all new ROG Phone 3 continues to sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED 2340x1080 full-HD+ display. But this time the company has upgraded the refresh rate to 144Hz along with a 270Hz touch sampling rate and 25ms touch latency. It is also HDR10+ certified with a claimed 1000nits peak brightness, 113% DCI-P3 Delta E average <1%, TÜV Low Blue Light, Flicker Reduced certifications and finally a 2.5D Gorilla 6 Glass.

As mentioned above, the handset is powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, making it the first phone in India to bring the latest flagship processor. According to the company it can be pushed up to speeds of up to 3.1GHz. There is also the option of either 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera department also sees an update with the primary setup including 64-megapixel f/1.8 camera, a 13-megapixel, f/2.4 ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.0 macro camera. This offers PDAF, EIS and the ability to shoot 8K videos at 30fps. The front camera is a 24-megapixel f/2.0 camera to take selfies.

The phone continues to offer a large 6,000mAh battery which is excellent since you need a lot of juice while gaming. It supports 30W fast charging and ASUS is bundling a fast charger in the box. The battery can also reverse charge at 10W.

It is a 5G capable phone making it future proof, along with support for dual-SIM. Some of the neat features from the ROG Phone 2 make a comeback including the front facing dual-stereo DTS:X speakers with dedicated amplifiers. The extra USB-C port on the side is also there, so you can charge and play without any wires getting in the way. Notably, the headphone jack has been removed, but the company provides a USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack converter in the box. The shoulder buttons or the new AirTrigger 3 system expands upon the existing ultrasonic sensors with an additional motion sensing input. In addition to the tap and slide functions the Ultrasonic buttons now also support swiping and dual partition button.

Lastly you get an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and Android 10 OS with ROG UI or the option of a more clean stock android interface.

Price

The new ROG Phone 3 has been priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM version. The phone will come bundled with the new Aero case, while the top-end variant will also come with the AeroActive Cooler 3 accessory. The handset will be going on sale via Flipkart from August 6.