ASUS ROG Phone 3 Leaked Specs Confirm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16GB RAM, 6,000mAh Battery

ASUS' next-generation gaming smartphone is back in the news again after quite some time. The high-end device is expected to be called the ROG Phone 3 and it has also made its way to Chinese regulatory body TENAA's listing, revealing the phone's key specifications. The upcoming gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, a large 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and is touted to be the successor of the Asus ROG Phone 2, that the company launched in 2019.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Specifications

As far as the specifications of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 are concerned, per TENAA listing, the device will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixel-screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset with a maximum frequency of 3.091GHz, meaning that it will have an overclocked chipset. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will reportedly arrive in three variants i.e. 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512 memory options. For photography duties, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, which will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. However, the TENAA listing doesn't say anything about the third sensor but has hinted it will support up to 8x zoom. Additionally, the phone will run on Android 10 out of the box. Other features of the Asus ROG Phone 3 include 5G, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition and a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging. There could also be a secondary USB Type-C/video out port on the left-hand side. The phone is expected to measure 171x78x9.85mm and weigh 240 grams.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Expected Price and Availability

As of now, ASUS has not revealed anything on the pricing of its next-generation gaming phone or said anything about its availability. But, if reports are to be believed, then the company might launch the ROG Phone 3 by the end of July