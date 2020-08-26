ASUS ROG Phone 3 Sale Today Alongside ROG TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad, AeroActive Cooler

ASUS is hosting yet another sale of its brand new ROG Phone 3 in India today. Last week we saw the 12GB RAM variant witnessing its first flash sale and today the company is going to sell the 8GB RAM version through a similar flash sale at 12PM. Launched last month, the latest gaming powerhouse from the company comes as a successor for the highly acclaimed ROG Phone 2 from last year. Some of the new upgrades on the phone include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, an improved OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and triple cameras at the back.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999. Flipkart has listed a bunch of offers including 5-percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5-percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, no-cost EMI options and 6-month Google One trial on availing exchange, no-cost EMI or Complete Mobile Protection.

Alongside the ROG Phone 3, ASUS is also going to sell the new ROG TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad as well as the AeroActive Cooler accessories. The AeroActive Cooler looks similar to last year’s version with a slightly different design along with a USB-C and a 3.5mm jack at the bottom. It can attach to the ROG Phone 3 via the side USB-C port and offers active cooling using the inbuilt fan. The TwinView Dock 3 Gamepad allows users to attach their ROG Phone 3 at the bottom and have a similar 144Hz display on the top for a dual-screen experience. These are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

The all-new ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED 2340x1080 full-HD+ display. But this time the company has upgraded the refresh rate to 144Hz along with a 270Hz touch sampling rate and 25ms touch latency. It is also HDR10+ certified with a claimed 1000-nits peak brightness, 113% DCI-P3 Delta E average <1%, TÜV Low Blue Light, Flicker Reduced certifications and finally a 2.5D Gorilla 6 Glass.

As mentioned above, the handset is powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, making it the first phone in India to bring the latest flagship processor. According to the company, it can be pushed up to speeds of up to 3.1GHz. There is also the option of either 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The camera department also sees an update with the primary setup including 64-megapixel f/1.8 camera, a 13-megapixel, f/2.4 ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.0 macro camera. This offers PDAF, EIS and the ability to shoot 8K videos at 30fps. The front camera is a 24-megapixel f/2.0 camera to take selfies.

The phone continues to offer a large 6,000mAh battery which is excellent since you need a lot of juice while gaming. It supports 30W fast charging and ASUS is bundling a fast charger in the box. The battery can also reverse charge at 10W.