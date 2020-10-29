Asus ROG Phone 3 Series Gets Rs. 3,000 Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 46,999

The Asus ROG Phone 3 series is getting a price cut of Rs. 3,000 in India amid the festive season. All the ROG Phone 3 smartphones are available to purchase on Flipkart during its Big Diwali Sale, and the company has confirmed that the price cut is permanent and not limited to the ongoing sale event. That being said, customers can effectively lower the price on Flipkart by availing sale deals such as exchange offer worth up to Rs. 14,850. Customer with an Axis Bank credit and debit card will also get 10 percent instant discount at the time of purchase.

Currently, the Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India starts at Rs. 46,999 (original price Rs. 49,999) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage option now costs Rs. 49,999 (original price Rs. 52,999) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 54,999 (original price Rs. 57,999). All the models come in a single Black colour option. Customers on Flipkart can also select a no-cost option with credit cards provided by major domestic and international banks including American Express, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and more.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched in India in July this year as a successor to the ROG Phone 2. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch full HD+ display along with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate. Designed for hardcore gaming, the ROG Phone 3 houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, integrated with Adreno 650 graphics. The phone also houses Asus' propriety "Air Triggers" to emulate the functionality of a game controller.

Apart from that, the Asus ROG Phone 3 also supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front panel has a single 24-megapixel shooter. The ROG Phone 3 packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm QC 4.0 fast charging. The phone, despite its flagship traits, misses out on wireless charging.