ASUS ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ Processor to Launch in India on July 22

We reported last week that the new ROG Phone 3 from ASUS will be officially unveiled on July 22. The company has now confirmed that the India launch will happen on the same day. The new gaming smartphone from the company is also confirmed to be loaded with the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. It is also speculated to come with up to 16GB of RAM and a triple camera setup at the back.

E-commerce website Flipkart has also confirmed the arrival of the smartphone via teasers, suggesting that the handset could be sold exclusively via the online shopping portal. The ROG Phone 3 launch event is scheduled for July 22 at 8:15PM IST and the event can be tuned in by heading to ASUS India's YouTube channel.

ASUS ROG PHONE 3 EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

The upcoming smartphone was recently spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website, revealing the phone's key specifications. The ROG Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixel-screen resolution. As we’ve already confirmed, the phone will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset with a maximum frequency of 3.1GHz.

The ROG Phone 3 will reportedly arrive in three variants i.e. 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB options. For photography duties, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup, which will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. However, the TENAA listing doesn't say anything about the third sensor but has hinted it will support up to 8x zoom.

Additionally, the phone will run on Android 10 out of the box. Other features of the ROG Phone 3 include 5G support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, a 6000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging. There could also be a secondary USB Type-C/video out port on the left-hand side. The phone is expected to measure 171x78x9.85mm and weigh 240 grams.