Asus ROG Phone 4 May Pack the Same 6,000mAh Battery But With Faster Charging Solution

Asus is reportedly working on ROG Phone 4 - the successor of the ROG Phone 3 from last year, that is further tipped to pack the same 6,000mAh battery. The gaming smartphone lineup has been featuring the same battery capacity since the Asus ROG Phone 2, but it comes with an improved fast charging solution with each new model. Similarly, the next-generation Asus ROG Phone 4 will reportedly support 65W fast charging, unlike the 30W option on its predecessor. The latest information was shared by notable Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Gizmochina).

The tipster further adds that gaming smartphone by Asus would feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and dual-cell battery. Interestingly, an Asus phone with roughly 65W fast charging support has received China's 3C certification and its model number is listed as 'ASUS_I005DA.' The model number similar to that of Asus ROG Phone 3 that carries the model number 'ASUS_I003D.' Other information about the ROG Phone 4 remains unclear, at the moment and we have to wait for other leaks to tip more details. However, by looking at its predecessor, we can expect some upgrades and tweaks in the next model.

To recall, The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The gaming phone further comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. The ROG Phone 3 houses dual, front-facing speakers and features GameCool 3 heat dissipating system.

Meanwhile, the tipster via the Weibo post adds that the next-generation Black Shark 4 and Red Magic 6 smartphones would also come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Both devices are tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.