Asus ROG Phone 5 Appears on Multiple Certification Sites, Triple Cameras and Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped

Asus appears to be working on the successor of Asus ROG Phone 3 that may launch as Asus ROG Phone 5 (or Asus ROG Phone 4). Recently, a new Asus smartphone believed to be the next-generation ROG gaming device appeared on TENAA, MIIT, Geekbench and 3C certification websites that indicates its launch shortly. All the certifications have also highlighted some of the specifications that include triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and more. Asus is yet to confirm the development of the new smartphone.

Starting with the Geekbench listing, the Asus ROG Phone 5 that purportedly carries the model number ASUS_I005DA attained a single-core test score of 1081, while the multi-core test score is shown as 3584. The phone is also said to pack the octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood, accompanied by 8GB RAM, as per the listing. The next-gen Asus gaming smartphone is said run on Android 11 out of the box. As per the MIIT listing, the alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch display and 6,000mAh dual-cell battery (made of two 3,000mAh batteries). The device is further said to measure 172.834 in height and 10.29mm in thickness.

The same model number appeared on the TENAA certification site that further carries images of the smartphone. As per the listing, the Asus ROG Phone 5 (or the Asus ROG Phone 4) may come with triple rear cameras - similar to the Asus ROG Phone 3. The images further tease the dot matrix Aura Lighting that shows the ROG logo, at the back panel. Additionally, the TENAA website indicates that the ASUS device would support 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the 3C listing shows the phone comes with 65W fast charging technology. Recently, the video of the alleged Asus ROG Phone 5 also surfaced online. The phone is said to carry a 144Hz refresh rate display.

To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 3 features 6.59-inch a full-HD+ display and carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, triple rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.