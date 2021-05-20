Asus ROG Phone 5 Black Edition Now Available In India via Flipkart: Price, Best Deals and Specs

Asus’s current flagship gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is now available to purchase in India in two colour options of Black and White. The gaming smartphone is exclusively retailing via Flipkart in a single storage option of 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 49,999, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant’s availability details remain unclear at the moment. The e-commerce platform is offering sale deals such as an exchange offer worth Rs 14,600, 10 per cent on HDFC Bank credit card, and a no-cost EMI option at Rs 9,667 per month. As always, Flipkart Axis Bank card users will get cashback deals.

In terms of specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 5 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There’s also a ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition with 18GB RAM, but details remain unclear. The gaming phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with a custom interface on top that includes bits from both ROG UI and ZenUI. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Hold your fire because the #ROGPhone5 is now available in white! This white knight sports the perfect combo of an elegant finish and unmatched performance, making for an elite gaming experience! Order yours @flipkart https://t.co/FzFxtdar7T #LovedByTechGurus #WorshippedByGamers pic.twitter.com/Czr2NBljna— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) May 18, 2021

Other notable options on the Asus ROG Phone 5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For a long gaming experience, it features a new thermal design called GameCool 5 to prevent overheating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here