Asus ROG Phone 5 Coming on March 10: Here's Why Asus Skipped 'ROG Phone 4' Moniker

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has announced the launch date for its next gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 5. The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the successor of the ROG Phone 3, and will be unveiled on March 10, the company announced on its website. Asus is skipping the "Asus ROG Phone 4" name for its gaming smartphone because the Chinese pronunciation of 4 in Chinese is similar to the word "death". Asus has not shared any specifications about the ROG Phone 5 as of now, but the smartphone has been part of several leaks and certification listings in the past.

Asus has made a web page live that shows a timer leading up to the March 10 launch date. The launch will take place at 7PM local time (4:30PM IST) on March 10. The landung page does not reveal any information about the Asus ROG Phone 5 and only shows the timer, with an RGB ROG logo blipping in the background. This announcement from Asus comes days after a tipster said that the Asus ROG Phone will launch in India sometime in March. The Asus website indicates that the March 10 launch will be global, but it is not known if the smartphone will come to India at the same time.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has been rumoured to come with a 6,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch display, according to a recently-spotted certification listing on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. Further, a 3C listing recently hinted that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will have 65W fast charging support. The MIIT listing also said that ROG Phone 5 will come with Android 11 out of the box.

Apart from that, a Geekbench listing of the Asus gaming smartphone revealed that it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

A TENAA listing has also suggest at the Asus ROG Phone 5's possible design, including a triple rear camera setup. The TENAA listing showed a dot matrix panel on the back with the ROG logo lit up.