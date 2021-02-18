Asus ROG Phone 5 Tipped to Arrive in March, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC With 16GB RAM Expected

Taiwanese computer manufacturer Asus will launch the successor to the ROG Phone 3 this year. Reports have previously suggested that Asus will skip the ROG Phone 4 nomenclature for the next ROG Phone and will name it ROG Phone 5. Now, a tipster has suggested that the company may launch the Asus ROG Phone 5 as soon as next month.

While Asus has itself not announced anything about the ROG Phone 5, the smartphone has surfaced in several certification and benchmark listings in the recent past, hinting at the smartphone's possible specifications. The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first Asus smartphone to come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The latest leak comes from known tipster Mukul Sharma, who has suggested at the imminent launch of the Asus ROG Phone 5. Sharma claims that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will make its way to India in March but did not provide an exact launch date.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has appeared on multiple certification platforms in the recent times. The smartphone was spotted with the same model number, ASUS_I005DA on Chinese certification site TENAA as well as benchmark site Geekbench.

According to past reports, the smartphone is reported to come with a 6.78-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. Further, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is reported to come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The ROG Phone 5 is also expected to come with Android 11 out of the box.