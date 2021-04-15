Asus ROG Phone 5 Will Go On Pre-Orders Starting Today: Check Prices, Offers and Specifications

Asus’s latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will go on pre-orders starting today at 12PM (noon). The smartphone was launched last month and comes with high-end specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, high refresh rate display, and much more. The Asus ROG Phone 5 series includes three smartphones - the Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition. The vanilla Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs 49,999 onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 57,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Phantom Black and Storm White. The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart starting 12PM today. The Asus ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5 Pro were initially planned to go on sale from today, however, the company changed its plans due to unknown reasons. A report in NDTV Gadgets 360 also confirmed the change.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 series has comes with the same specifications across the range, with variations in the RAM + storage configuration. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with a custom interface that includes bits from both ROG UI and ZenUI. The smartphone carries a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED siaply with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition. There is a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter on the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, two USB type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Asus ROG Phone 5 also includes a new thermal design called GameCool 5. The smartphone comes with AirTrigger 5, dual front-firing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and ultrasonic buttons.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here