Asus has refreshed its ROG Phone 5 gaming phone with two new models namely Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro. The two new gaming smartphones now come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus instead of the erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 888. In terms of design, the duo looks similar to the ROG Phone 5 from March this year with triple cameras at the back and a tiny hole-punch cut-out on the front display. However, the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro comes with a distinct rear matrix colour display at the back that shows cool animations when the device is charging or the caller’s name during an incoming call. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 5S gets an AniMe Matrix display with the ROG logo that is capable of changing colour. The ROG Phone 5s is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro is offered in a sole Phantom Black colour option. The company is yet to share pricing and availability details. Asus sells ROG Phone 5 in India at starting Rs 49,999 and we can expect their prices to be relatively higher.

In terms of specifications, both vanilla Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming phones sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 144Hz refresh rate. The displays promise a 1ms response time, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the duo carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC that currently features on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. The Asus ROG Phone 5s gets four RAM configurations (LPDDR5) of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB while the 5s Pro model gets only one 18GB LPDDR5 RAM model. Coming to storage, customers 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options with the ROG Phone 5s and the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro features only 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, there’s a 24-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calling. Asus claims that the primary rear camera on both phones can record 8K and 4K videos at 30fps.

Other notable features on the ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro include dual-SIM 5G, Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. For intense gaming sessions, the phones have a proprietary GameCool 5 cooling system for better heat dissipation to keep the processor cool. Similar to the Asus ROG Phone 5, users can enjoy high-audio quality with dual front-facing speakers and a quad microphone for clear audio during online games. Both Asus ROG smartphones pack dual batteries with a total capacity of 6,000mAh battery (single battery with 3,000mAh capacity) that support 65W fast charging. Both phones have AirTrigger 5 game controls, which are two ultrasonic sensors on the edge, and can be customised to perform different functions.

