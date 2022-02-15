Asus ROG Phone 5s Gaming Phone Launched In India: Specs And How Much It Will Cost

Taiwanese brand Asus has launched its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 5s in India today. The Asus ROG Phone 5s series comes with the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, both have been launched as the latest gaming smartphones in the country. The Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with several improvements over the Asus ROG Phone 5, and comes with features like a 144Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and much more. The Asus ROG Phone 5s launch excited many mobile gamers out there, so let us take a look at how much the smartphones cost in India and what they offer:

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro: Price and Availability

The Asus ROG Phone 5s gaming smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 49,999 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999 in the country. The Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 79,999 in India for the single 18GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The smartphones will go on sale starting February 18 at 12PM (noon) IST and will be sold via Flipkart.

ALSO READ: Asus ROG 5s, ROG 5s Pro Gaming Phones Launching In India On February 15: Expected Specs And Features

Asus ROG Phone 5s Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro come a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 2,488 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for the Pro model. The vanilla model maxes out at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphones come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for up to 65W fast charging.

The smartphones also come with features like Haptic audio that uses the smartphones’ haptic motors to enhance the audio experience while gaming. Further, like other gaming smartphones, the Asus ROG Phone 5s models come with air triggers that can be mapped for sensitivity, number of buttons, and can be turned into sliders. There is also an RGB “Republic of Gamers" logo that can again be customised for patterns, for colour, and more. The Asus ROG 5s Pro also come with a tiny secondary display on the back panel that can also be customised as per the user’s choice.

The camera on both the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro is a triple rear camera setup that features a primary 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f1/1.73 aperture. The Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with a 24-megapixel camera.

Watch Video: OnePlus 9 RT Review: At Rs 42,999, You Are Getting A Reliable Flagship Experience

In terms of connectivity, the Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, two USB type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.