Asus ROG Phone 6 And ROG Phone 6 Pro Now Available In India: Price, Variants And More

Asus has finally made its new ROG Phone 6 series available in India. People who have been eyeing these two power-packed gaming devices in the country can now buy them from online and offline stores. It has been a long wait for these phones to come to our shores, but we are glad that Asus is finally bringing them.

ASUS ROG PHONE 6, ROG PHONE 6 PRO PRICES

The Asus ROG Phone 6 in India has launched in a single variant of 12GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 71,999. You also have the single variant of the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro in India that comes with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage priced at Rs 89,999.

Asus ROG PHONE 6, ROG PHONE 6 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

Asus has not made a lot of changes between the ROG 6 and the Pro variant. Both the smartphones come with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate screen and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Both phones feature a 2.5D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. However, the ROG Phone 6 Pro gets a secondary P-MOLED display at the back that can be customised.

The whole series is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB and 18GB of RAM. While you get them with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphones come equipped with Asus’ new cooling system, which the company claims to reduce the temperature by up to 10 degree Celsius. The ROG Phone 6 series packs a gigantic 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The ROG Phone 6 also comes with bypass charging, which will

allow users to preserve the battery and game on the device.

Even on the imaging front, both the ROG Phone 6 devices get a similar camera setup. You have a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front of the phone gets a 12-megapixel camera.

