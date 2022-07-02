Asus ROG Phone 6 India Launch Date Confirmed: Everything We Know

Asus ROG Phone 6 finally has confirmed its launch date in India. The company has shared the launch teaser for July 5 and many reports suggest the new ROG Phone lineup could have two devices this year. The powerful gaming smartphone has become a reliable choice for gamers and its accessories make the product appealing.

Experience a whole new definition of outwardly performance & speed with the world’s 1st gaming phone with Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Coming soon.

Set Reminder: https://t.co/paZeMcAsD5

Stay tuned to know more.#ROGPhone6 #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/achzPyPoLz — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 2, 2022

The global launch of Asus ROG Phone 6 is also on the same date, so we expect a lot more details from the event on Wednesday.

Also Read: Google Brings New-Look Gboard Keyboard For Foldable Devices In Beta Avatar

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Expected

As we’ve said before, Asus ROG Phone 6 is likely to be one of the first smartphones in the market to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. The latest hardware from Qualcomm is the mid-year flagship SoC that promises better performance and improved power efficiency.

Some of the listings quoted in multiple reports also suggest that the ROG Phone 6 is going to be a handful with a weight of 229 grams and thickness of over 10mm, which makes it a solid device. The design of the back panel could see some changes but the RGB backlight panel is expected to be retained.

Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to have an AMOLED display with a screen size of 6.78-inch and offer support for 165Hz refresh rate. The device should come with Android 12-based ROG Phone UI out of the box.

Also Read: Instagram Now Lets iOS Users Delete Their Account On The App: How It Works

Other details of the ROG Phone 6 suggest, that Asus could have it in the market with as high as 18GB of RAM this year, so the storage should also be going up to 512GB, if not more.

6000mAh battery but the 3C listing hints at 65W fast charging speed, which is nowhere close to the market standards these days. As for the cameras, Asus could give the ROG Phone 6 three of them, with the main 64-megapixel sensor, combined with two other sensors. The front of the phone could have a 12-megapixel shooter.

Asus has generally been smart with the pricing of its ROG Phone series in India, and we are hoping the brand can continue its aggressive approach for consumers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.