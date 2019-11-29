Asus ROG Phone Finally Gets The Much Awaited Android 9.0 Pie Update

Asus has finally begun the rollout of the much-awaited Android 9.0 Pie update for its ROG Phone. This is the first update that Asus ROG gaming phone is getting after being launched in July last year with Android 8.1 Oreo. The ROG Phone is Asus' first gaming-centric phone. Announcing the release of Android Pie update on Asus ZenTalk, the Taiwan-based company said the update is version 16.0410.1910.91. The update removes Page Maker, ZeniMoji, Report Location in Safeguard, weather animation setting, AI charging, Yandex cloud option of the File Manager app. It also upgrades Game Center with a completely new design and naming it Armoury Crate. The Game Genie panel has also been upgraded with the latest design and features. It has also revamped the Mobile Manager, Contacts, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, and Weather apps.

The Weather app on the phone has also got 24-hour forecast support. The volume control panel will also sport a new look. As for the new features, the Android 9.0 Pie update for Asus ROG Phone has added: "Adaptive brightness", "Adaptive Battery", "New notifications", "Status bar icon manager", "Screen recorder", and "Local backup" in Settings. The update has also added "Swipe up on Home button" gesture. The update is presently being rolled out in a phased manner to Asus ROG Phone users and only a few users will be receiving it initially. Users can check for the update on their Asus ROG Phone by going to the Settings option and selecting System update.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.