Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 Update Roll-out Begins

Asus has confirmed that the final stable build of Android 10 for the ROG Phone II is finally rolling out. The company announced the launch on its various social media channels. A total of nine Android 10 beta updates have been released for the ROG Phone II so far. While Asus says that the update is now live, there is no other information as to when exactly can we expect the update to reach users.

A number of users have reported that the update hasn’t reached their devices yet. We are also constantly checking for the new update, but it seems that it will roll out during the course of this week. A certain report says that the update should begin seeding from March 10 although there is no confirmation about the region.

The ROG Phone II was launched in India back in September as one of the best gaming smartphones. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 pixel resolution which can go up to 120Hz refresh rate with 1ms latency along with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It also supports 10-bit HDR and is rated to offer 108-percent DCI-P3 color space and color accuracy of deltaE < 1.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which comes with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU at 675MHz as well as a minor bump to the CPU speeds. For heat dissipation, Asus has put vents that take away the heat from the vapor chamber to the external vents. There is a massive 6,000mAh battery which means that it can last for about 7 hours of non-stop PUBG action. It can also be charged quickly as the phone supports 30W ‘ROG HyperCharge’ using a standard 3A cable along with Quick Charge 4.0. At the back, you get the same cameras as the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6) which includes a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 13-megapixel sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Last month the company said there would be a temporary shortage of the ROG Phone II due to disruption in the supply chain on account of the coronavirus outbreak. In a communication to fans, Asus said the company has had steady availability of the device for long. "Due to the disruption in supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia, ROG Phone II will face a temporary shortage," it added. The handset is currently out of stock in India with no confirmation as to when it will be available for purchase again.

