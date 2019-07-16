Asus ROG Phone II Will Be The First to Adopt Qualcomm's New Snapdragon 855 Plus Chip

The era of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chips has begun in earnest. Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has announced that its upcoming ROG Phone II will be the first smartphone that will be running Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Though mostly identical to the company’s previous flagship Snapdragon 855, the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset features higher clock speeds, with the CPU running 2.96GHz instead of 2.84Ghz, with a 4.2 per cent increase in CPU performance.

Notably, the Adreno 640 GPU in the Snapdragon 855 Plus has also been clocked higher and now promises an improvement of 15 per cent compared to the standard Snapdragon 855. Therefore, gaming performance should be better. While the announcement may seem similar to the launch of the original ROG Phone, which features a specially binned version of the Snapdragon 845 that ran at slightly higher clocks, the difference is that while the original ROG Phone was the only device to feature that particular chipset, the Snapdragon 855 Plus will be available to all OEMs. In this case, Asus is the first to adopt it, but won't be the only one. The ROG Phone II phone is expected to be launched on July 23.