Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition ft AMD Ryzen 9, RX6800M Launched at Rs 1.55 Lakh

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is here, bringing an all-AMD configuration to an already acclaimed gaming laptop lineup. With the new generation Strix, Asus has included the most powerful laptop specifications that it could have, including a top of the range AMD Ryzen 9 5000 series chip, and the Radeon RX6800M graphics card. The laptop has retained the essence of the ROG Strix series, featuring the 2021 redesign in the all-AMD setup. Following the announcement today, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be available for buyers across India from Wednesday, August 11.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: key specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition features the AMD Ruzen 9 5900HX processor, and the Radeon RX 6800M 12GB GDDR6 GPU. The configuration is further combined with 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM with a second memory expansion slot to expand RAM to 32GB, and comes with 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD for storage that also has a second expansion slot capable of increasing storage up to 2TB. The laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, in 2K screen resolution. The display offers 165Hz refresh rate, with 3ms response time to support high frame rate gaming.

Other specifications include two integrated speakers with Dolby Atmos certification, RGB LED lighting in various sync modes signature to the ROG Strix lineup, and a 90Wh battery with 280W power adapter. The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop also supports USB Power Delivery through the single USB-C port on the laptop. In terms of connectivity, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition features three USB-A 3.2 Gen1, one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support but no Thunderbolt), one HDMI 2.0b, one Ethernet and one 3.5mm combo ports. There is also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on offer for wireless connectivity.

Price and availability

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is priced at Rs 1,54,990 in India, and will be available through all offline and online Asus exclusive channels, multi-brand retailers such as Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales, and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The laptop will be up for sale from Wednesday, August 11 across all of these portals.

