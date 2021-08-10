Asus ROG Strix G15, MSI Alpha 15 & More: Best Gaming Laptops in India Under Rs 1,00,000

Online gaming or esports have witnessed a massive boom in the past one year since the COVID-19 sent everyone indoors into lockdowns and quarantines. Naturally, there is a new found interest in the gaming laptop category not just in India, but across the world. Now more than ever, there are gaming laptops that come in multiple price point. Almost every manufacturer in the market does have their own gaming-centric laptop as well. We will tell you some of the best gaming laptops that you can buy under Rs 1,00,000.

1. Asus TUF A17 Ryzen 7: The Asus TUF A17 powered by AMDs Ryzen 7 series processor is priced at Rs 91,990 in India and is available for purchase on Flipkart for the 16GB RAM variant, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The laptop comes with a 17.3-inch 120Hz display.

2. Lenovo Legion 5: The Lenovo Legion 5 powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor paired with 8GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU is priced at Rs 93,999 on Reliance Digital as of now. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

3. Asus ROG Strix G155: The Asus ROG Strix G15 with 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512 SSD storage is currently priced at Rs 99,999 on Reliance Digital. The laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics and has a 17.3-inch display with up to 240Hz refresh rate.

4. Dell Inspiron 15-G3: The Dell Inspiron 15 G3 gaming laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 GPU is priced at Rs 75,999 on Reliance Digital as of now. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch LED display with an FHD resolution.

5. MSI Alpha 15 Ryzen 7: The MSI Alpha 15 gaming laptop powered by AMDs Ryzen 7 3750H CPU along with Radeon RX 5500M GPU and 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 74,990 on Flipkart. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Buyers on Flipkart can also avail an exchange offer.

6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: Priced at Rs 90,990, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU paired with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics and 8GB of RAM. The laptop has a 14-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

