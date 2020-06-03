ASUS ROG Strix GA15, Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops With AMD Ryzen CPUs Launched in India

Ryzen 4000 mobile CPU and Nvidia graphics card options. The company also announced two new additions to the ROG gaming desktop lineup. The ROG Strix GA15 and the Strix GA35 gaming tower PCs come with AMD’s 3rd generation Ryzen CPUs and seem to be perfect for gamers who don’t want to go out and build a PC from scratch. Notably, these machines were first showcased at CES 2020 in January.

ASUS ROG Strix GA15

First is the ROG Strix GA15 which is sort of the entry-level in the series. It can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor which means you can get up to 8-cores of performance. It uses an AMD B450 motherboard and will be offered with up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU, although the ASUS India website also mentions the GTX 1660 Super and the RTX 2070 Super. You can configure up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for storage along with a standard HDD. The GA15 also comes with 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a 500W 80 Plus power supply and of course a variety of connectivity ports.

ASUS ROG STRIX GA35

This one is a more powerful option for gamers. The tower is not only bigger but it also comes with the option of a more powerful AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor. You can also configure this one with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card and up to 128GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM. All connectivity options are the same as the ROG Strix GA15 along with the ability to hot-swap SSD drives right from the front panel. The system comes with a custom AIO liquid cooler made in collaboration with Cooler Master. ASUS is also offering the option of a 500W or 700W 80 Plus power supply.

Both the systems come with RGB lighting which can be controlled with the company’s preinstalled software. ASUS also says that all the components can be fully upgraded and the company will continue to offer a warranty on all the existing parts even after you upgrade on your own. Currently, they won't be shipped with any peripherals, but the company is planning to ship these with a keyboard and mouse combo in the future. The ROG Strix GA15 desktop starts from Rs 65,990 while the ROG Strix GA35 starts from Rs 1,79,990. One can purchase either of these from online and offline stores.

