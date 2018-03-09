English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ASUS ROG Strix GL702ZC With 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 Launched in India For Rs 1,34,990
ASUS ROG "Strix GL702ZC" features AMD's FreeSync display technology to provide gamers with ultra-smooth visuals on the laptop and on compatible monitors via DisplayPort or HDMI.
ASUS ROG Strix GL702ZC With 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 Launched in India For Rs 1,34,990 (image: ASUS)
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Thursday launched "Strix GL702ZC" -- the world's first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor and with multithreading technology -- in India for Rs 1,34,990. Prospective buyers can pre-order the device on Flipkart now and it will be available starting March 20.
"With the addition of ROG 'Strix GL702ZC' in collaboration with AMD, we are extremely excited to offer the most powerful gaming experience to the gaming community in India," Arnold Su, National Business Development Manager (PC and Gaming), ASUS India, said in a statement. "This is the world's first and most powerful 8 Core AMD based gaming machine for smooth and shutter free gaming experience," Su added.
ASUS ROG "Strix GL702ZC" features AMD's FreeSync display technology to provide gamers with ultra-smooth visuals on the laptop and on compatible monitors via DisplayPort or HDMI. The device also features ROG "Gaming Centre" and a backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting technology.
"Strix GL702ZC" is the world's first gaming laptop that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor. The chipset features eight cores and 16 threads with a maximum boosted speed of 3.7GHz that delivers performance required for intense gaming. The device comes with AMD Radeon RX580 graphics with 4GB DDR5 VRAM for graphics-intensive virtual reality (VR) applications.
"Strix GL702ZC" sports a 17.3-inch FHD, IPS display with 178-degree wide-viewing angles.
