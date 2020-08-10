ASUS ROG Strix Scar & Strix G Gaming Notebooks With 10th-Gen Intel Processors Launched

ASUS recently introduced its AMD Ryzen equipped powerhorse, the Zephyrus G14 in India. The company has now launched an update to two of its gaming laptop series, the Strix Scar and the Strix G. Both come with the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core processors as well as the latest graphics options from Nvidia. Both the series offer models in 15-inch and 17-inch screen sizes.

ROG Strix Scar 15 / Scar 17

Following up from last year’s model the new Strix Scar will be available with up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super on the Scar 15 and the GeForce RTX 2080 Super on the Scar 17. The notebooks come with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM, up to 1TB PCIe SSD (total 3 slots) and a display option of vIPS-level full-HD (1920x1080p) with 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency. There is RGB lighting all around just like last year including the keyboard with per-key lighting and support and control with ASUS Aura Sync.

In terms of ports and connectivity, there are three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C (with DisplayPort), an audio combo jack, a LAN RJ-45 jack, an HDMI port with HDMI 2.0b support 4K HDR, HDCP SPEC 2.2, along with standard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The notebooks also come with Keystone II, a small NFC key that lets you personalize your machine and protect your personal data. When docked, it can unlock access to personalized settings that transform your machine, quick-launch apps or games of your choice, reveal a hidden Shadow Drive for covert private storage, and more.

Pricing starts at Rs 1,44,990 for the Strix G15 (G532) which will be available from 3rd week of September from offline channels. Pricing for the Strix Scar 17 (G732) has not been confirmed and it is scheduled to arrive in September itself.

ROG Strix G15 / G17

The more affordable, ROG Strix G range also comes with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor options, but available in either the Core i5-10300H or the Core i7-10750H. There is the option of up to 32GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM, 1TB of PCIe based SSD (total 3 stots) and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The 15-inch variant comes with a 15.6-inch vIPS-level full-HD panel with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency while the 17-inch variant features a 17.3inch vIPS-level full-HD 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency.

The notebooks come with RGB lighting on the keyboard and a strip at the bottom while there is also a brand new ‘Electro Punk’ colour variant with striking pink accents. In the connectivity department, you get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port (supports DisplayPort), a LAN RJ-45 jack, an HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support 4K HDR), HDCP SPEC 2.2 and an audio combo jack. There is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.

Pricing starts at Rs 79,990 for the Strix G15 (G512) and Rs 1,04,990 for the Strix G17 (G712). The 15-inch model is available from Flipkart while the 17-inch variant will be available from Amazon starting 3rd week of August.