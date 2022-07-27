Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, ROG Flow Z16, And More Gaming Laptops Launched In India: Price, Specs And More

PC maker Asus has refreshed its range of gaming laptops with AMDs Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors in India. The company has launched the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G15, ROG Flow X13, and ROG Flow X16 in India. The laptops have been priced at Rs 1,21,990 onwards, and go up to over Rs 2.5 lakh for the top-end model.

ASUS ROG Gaming Laptops Price

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has been launched at a price of Rs 2,49,999 onwards in India, while the ROG Flow X16 has been launched at Rs 1,57,990. The Zephyrus G14 has been priced at Rs 1,46,999, and the ROG Flow X13 is priced at Rs 1,21,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with the dual-screen design that Asus brought with the ZenBook Duo earlier. The gaming laptop comes with a main 16-inch display, with a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which cna go up to 240Hz with a Full HD 240Hz mode. There is also an option for a mini LED display with a WQXGA display and a 165Hz refresh rate option. The secondary screen on the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with a 14.1-inch IPS display with support for 4K resolution, 100 percent sRGB and 400 nits of peak brightness. It comes with support for touch, and can be used with a stylus as well. The gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU paired with 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with up to 16GB VRAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. There is a 90Whr battery on the smartphone with support for 100W fast charging.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has been launched with a 14-inch 16:10 display with two options – a WQXGA IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness, and a WUXGA IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by AMDs Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU. The laptop comes with 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 76Whr battery and comes with a 240W adaptor.

ROG Flow X16

The ROG Flox X16 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop which comes with a 360-degree hinge and comes with two display options – a mini-LED display with a WQXGA resolution and 165Hz refresh rate with 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and a IPS display with the same refresh rate and resolution, but 500 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by an AMDs Ryzen 9 6900HS chip paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU. Battery on the Asus ROG Flow X16 is a 90Whr unit.

